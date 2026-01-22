Law dept seeks TNSTC land to expand additional court complex campus near Avinashi Road
COIMBATORE: The law department has sought the TNSTC bus depot land at Uppilipalayam to expand the campus of the additional court complex, currently under construction near the Avinashi Road old flyover in Coimbatore. The district administration, which is coordinating the process, has been working to identify an alternative location to relocate the bus depot.
The construction of a new court building was initiated in May 2025 on the premises of the Kuthirai Vandi Court (formerly the old labour court), adjacent to the Coimbatore District Collectorate.
The four-storey building, which is being built for `54.96 crore, is expected to alleviate space constraints at the Coimbatore Combined District Court Complex by housing 12 courts.
The new facility will have two designated rooms as vulnerable witness centre and a child witness centre, which will feature toys, games and a television to provide a hospitable environment, ensuring they do not resemble a typical courtroom.
Sources said the construction of the new court premises will be completed by this year, and special courts such as family courts, the Pocso court, the mahila court and the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors Act court to reduce the congestion at the existing combined court complex.
"The existing combined court complex, spread over 7.17 acres with 43 courts, faces a severe space crunch. There is no vacant land to construct new buildings, forcing the law department to choose a separate place to construct the additional court complex.
The new premises will feature the 'Kuthirai Vandi Court', a British-era court building that is currently under restoration at Rs 9 crore. It will remain as a historic monument, while the rest of the space on the premises will be used to construct an additional court complex.
Both buildings occupy the maximum area of the available 2.6-acre space. Hence, there is a need for additional space for parking and other utilities, creating the need to seek the TNSTC depot land,” said sources.
The law department has placed the demand before the district administration, which has been working to materialise the demand, sources added.
"TNSTC is a public sector undertaking (PSU) owned and operated by the Tamil Nadu government. We cannot acquire their land directly and we have to provide an alternative space for the land we acquire. We have identified and shortlisted a few places in the city for the TNSTC to utilise. Based on the findings from the feasibility study, we will soon hand over the land and take the depot land for the court’s use," said Coimbatore District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar.