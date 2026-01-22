Law dept seeks TNSTC land to expand additional court complex campus near Avinashi Road

COIMBATORE: The law department has sought the TNSTC bus depot land at Uppilipalayam to expand the campus of the additional court complex, currently under construction near the Avinashi Road old flyover in Coimbatore. The district administration, which is coordinating the process, has been working to identify an alternative location to relocate the bus depot.

The construction of a new court building was initiated in May 2025 on the premises of the Kuthirai Vandi Court (formerly the old labour court), adjacent to the Coimbatore District Collectorate.

The four-storey building, which is being built for `54.96 crore, is expected to alleviate space constraints at the Coimbatore Combined District Court Complex by housing 12 courts.

The new facility will have two designated rooms as vulnerable witness centre and a child witness centre, which will feature toys, games and a television to provide a hospitable environment, ensuring they do not resemble a typical courtroom.

Sources said the construction of the new court premises will be completed by this year, and special courts such as family courts, the Pocso court, the mahila court and the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors Act court to reduce the congestion at the existing combined court complex.