Railways to run three Amrit Bharat trains from Tamil Nadu to West Bengal

CHENNAI: Following approval from the Railway Board, Southern Railway on Tuesday announced the launch of three Amrit Bharat Weekly Express trains connecting Tamil Nadu with West Bengal. The services will run on the Tambaram–Santragachi, Tiruchy–New Jalpaiguri, and Nagercoil–New Jalpaiguri routes.

According to a press release, the Tambaram–Santragachi Amrit Bharat Weekly Express will operate on Fridays from January 23, departing Tambaram at 3.30 pm and reaching Santragachi at 8.15 pm the following day. The return service will leave Santragachi at 11.55 pm on Saturdays, arriving at Tambaram at 9.15 am on the third day.

The Tiruchy–New Jalpaiguri AB Express will run on Wednesdays from January 28, departing Tiruchy at 5.45 am and arriving at New Jalpaiguri at 5 am on the third day. Its return journey will leave New Jalpaiguri at 4.45 pm on Fridays, reaching Tiruchy at 4.15 pm on the third day.

The Nagercoil–New Jalpaiguri AB Express will operate on Sundays from January 25, departing Nagercoil at 11 pm and arriving at New Jalpaiguri at 5 am on the fourth day. The return service will leave New Jalpaiguri at 4.45 pm on Wednesdays, reaching Nagercoil at 11 pm on the third day.

Advance reservations for all three trains are open online, Southern Railway added.