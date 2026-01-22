Rs 19 crore sanctioned to upgrade labs in 112 TN government colleges

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 19.18 crore for upgrading laboratories across 112 government arts and science colleges. Handing over the financial sanction orders at the Directorate of Collegiate Education, he said the move is part of the state's broader vision to provide world-class science education to students from rural and economically weaker backgrounds.

Chezhiaan added that the 2025-26 academic year alone saw the creation of 15,000 new seats to meet growing demand, also noting that nearly 10 lakh students across government-aided and self-financing institutions have been equipped with laptops.

Beyond infrastructure, the department has also mandated the formation of 'Drug awareness committees' in all colleges to combat substance abuse. To promote a holistic campus environment, 'psychological awareness committees' have been established to foster gender equality and mental well-being.

"We are also actively involving our alumni. Associations have been formed in every government college to bridge the gap in additional facilities through former students," Chezhiaan noted. Higher Education Secretary P Shankar, Commissioner of Collegiate Education A Sundaravalli, and other senior officials were present during the event.

In a related development, Chezhiaan issued transfer orders to 164 teachers and 91 non-teaching staff. The orders were distributed during a ceremony held at the Directorate of Collegiate Education. The transfers were finalised through an online general counselling process conducted from December 24, 2025, to January 5, 2026. Official sources said out of 340 applications from teachers, 164 were selected based on eligibility. Similarly, 91 out of 256 non-teaching applicants were granted transfers.