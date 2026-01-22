Tamil Nadu resource centre for school students, teachers inaugurated

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday inaugurated a state resource centre equipped with modern facilities, built at a cost of Rs 5 crore, to provide hands-on and experiential learning for teachers engaged in classroom teaching-learning activities, at Perasiriyar Anbazhagan Education Complex. The centre will be accessible to both teachers and students throughout the year.

Poyyamozhi said the centre would help students acquire life skills in addition to academic learning. Similar resource centres will be gradually established at all district institutes of education and training (DIETs) and, eventually, at the school level as well.

The facility is aimed at helping teachers explore new teaching and learning strategies, particularly those based on emerging technologies, and to offer recommendations to improve classroom practices. It will also demonstrate child-centred learning methods and support the creation of laboratory models that enable students to learn through experimentation.

Teachers attending in-service training programmes will receive hands-on exposure, while research on innovative teaching approaches will be encouraged.

The resource centre houses subject-specific laboratories for languages, science and mathematics, a dedicated space for children with disabilities, a hall focused on computational thinking and another hall for students to carry out subject-specific experiments.

In addition, the centre will host webinars, training workshops, discussions and expert lectures for teachers and students, aimed at strengthening teaching quality and learning outcomes.