Three tribal students rescued from forest in TN's Bargur Hills after frantic search

ERODE: Three tribal students who were stranded deep inside a reserve forest in Anthiyur in Erode district were rescued by the police and forest department personnel on Wednesday. Drones and even an Anti-Naxal Unit were deployed to search for them as top police and civil administrators stepped in as soon as they received information.

The rescued children — two girls and a six-year-old boy — are students of a residential middle school in Kinathadi Solaga village in the foothills of Bargur Hills in Anthiyur.

They were part of seven students who scaled the back compound wall of their school and fled without anyone's knowledge on Wednesday at around 7 am to return to their native places.

The trio were located after an intensive search for four hours in an area known for frequent wildlife movement including that of elephants and leopards.

"The girls are 11 and 12 years old. Of the other five boys, four are 11 years old, and one is only six-year-old. After the Pongal holidays ended, those who had returned to school planned to go back to their village again. They planned to walk through the reserve forest behind the school, reach the Kakkayanur village, and then travel by bus," police said.

But while walking into the forest, the two girls and the six-year-old boy who were rescued developed sore legs and had to rest. Meanwhile, four others, all boys, reached Kakkayanur. A few villagers questioned them and only then did it come to light that three students were stuck in the forest.