TN revises wind repowering policy after legal battle with developers

CHENNAI: After a prolonged legal battle with wind energy generators (WEGs), the Tamil Nadu government has amended the Repowering, Refurbishment and Life Extension Policy for Wind Power Projects. The revised policy addresses several key issues, including development charges and eligibility norms, which had earlier triggered strong opposition from developers.

Under the new policy, which came into effect on January 14, WEGs opting for repowering will have to pay a development charge of Rs 30 lakh per megawatt (MW) only for the additional or incremental capacity added through repowering. For the existing wind power capacity, a nominal charge of `5 lakh per MW will be levied.

In the earlier policy, developers were required to pay a flat development charge of Rs 30 lakh per MW for the entire wind power capacity. This provision was strongly opposed by wind power producers and resulted in legal disputes with the state government.