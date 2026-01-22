TN wins 67-year case, Adi Dravidar department gets land

CHENNAI: Bringing a nearly seven-decade-long legal battle to a close, the state government has secured ownership of land in Nandanam for the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department. The Madras High Court recently dismissed a private claim over the property, paving the way for the formal transfer of land records.

According to a release, the dispute centered on 6.2232 grounds of land located in Block 77, Mylapore taluk. Since 1958, an Adi Dravidar welfare hostel has operated on the site, alongside a government tribal residential school relocated from Kodungaiyur.

However, the land faced persistent legal challenges from a private individual who claimed ownership and sought the school’s eviction through multiple petitions in the high court. Supported by documentary evidence, the government argued that the land rightfully belonged to the department.

The Madras High Court dismissed the petition in its order dated November 4, 2025, following which the Revenue Department issued a patta in the name of the Tribal Welfare Department for the plot.

Official sources confirmed that name changes in revenue records have been completed, a notice board has been installed, and measures to remove all encroachments have been initiated.