TTV Dhinakaran rejoins NDA, buries hatchet with Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Five months after walking out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), AMMK (Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran — a bitter critic of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami — returned to the bloc on Wednesday. The reunion happened in the presence of BJP’s state election in-charge Piyush Goyal and president of the BJP state unit, Nainar Nagenthran.

Dhinakaran, after chairing a meeting with the AMMK office-bearers, called on Goyal at a five-star hotel in Chennai and announced his decision. “With the broader objective of welfare of Tamil Nadu and AMMK, the party has decided to rejoin the NDA,” Dhinakaran said.

Former CM O Panneerselvam, who is leading the ADMK Cadres Rights Retrieval Committee, snapped ties with the NDA on July 31 last year. Dhinakaran followed suit a month later. Along with OPS and KA Sengottaiyan, who later joined Vijay’s TVK, Dhinakaran was fighting for rebuilding a unified AIADMK and had so far blamed EPS for blocking that effort. Palaniswami was conspicuous by his absence at the reunion on Wednesday and other AIADMK leaders, too, were missing. Palaniswami, however, later welcomed Dhinakaran through an X post.