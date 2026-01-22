Underqualified, untrained persons roped in as BLOs in Chennai to meet deadline

CHENNAI: Saravanan (name changed), a domestic breeding checker for mosquito control operations in the Greater Chennai Corporation, did not have formal education beyond Class 5 and has never used a smartphone. Despite his many protests, he was made booth-level officer (BLO) during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the Election Commission of India in Tamil Nadu.

Saravanan was posted in a Chennai constituency which saw a 40% drop in voters in the draft SIR rolls. He told TNIE he knew the work during the “simpler” annual special summary revision, but added that SIR was complicated and executed in short time.

“I repeatedly told my supervisor that I don’t even know how to read properly, but they said there was no other option and convinced me to continue. I know nothing about smartphones and managed to complete the enumeration only with my colleagues, who assisted me in uploading the forms on the BLO app,” he said.

Many BLOs, who made up the frontline of the SIR exercise said they were under immense pressure due to last-minute directives, lack of clear instructions, frequent updates to the BLO app, repeated changes in the method of processing forms, and added burden of balancing their regular non-SIR work.

When the enumeration began on November 4, BLOs were called in for training only that morning, multiple BLOs told TNIE, leaving them little time to understand the process.

Moreover, the BLOs had to rely on their own mobile phones, which in many cases proved to be low-end and ill-equipped for the process — they frequently froze, unable to handle the overload.