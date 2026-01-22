Vaithilingam joins DMK, blames OPS for indecisiveness, vacates MLA seat

CHENNAI: Three-time Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS), who waged a legal battle to claim his position in the AIADMK and the one who has been struggling to bring back all those who drifted away from the party to the AIADMK fold again for the past four and a half years, now stands deserted by his own supporters.

The exodus from the camp of OPS became almost complete with senior leader R Vaithilingam joining the DMK on Wednesday and informing that more will join the ruling party at a “merger meeting” to be held in Thanjavur on January 26. Already, former MLAs Manoj Pandian and A Subburathiram, who were staunch supporters of Panneerselvam, have joined the DMK.

A few leaders, when contacted by TNIE, who had worked closely with the former CM blamed his indecisive nature for his present situation.

MLA from the Orathanadu constituency in Thanjavur district, Vaithilingam called on Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin and joined the party. Ahead of joining the DMK, Vaithilingam resigned as member of the Assembly.

On the reasons, Vaithiligam did not beat around the bush. “Assembly elections are fast approaching. Since Panneerselvam’s stance (on alliance) got delayed, so I joined the DMK,” he said, adding that “more office-bearers will join the DMK at a ‘merger meeting’ to be held in Thanjavur on January 26. I was invited to return to the AIADMK. But I was not willing”.