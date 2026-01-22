Vaithilingam joins DMK, blames OPS for indecisiveness, vacates MLA seat
CHENNAI: Three-time Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS), who waged a legal battle to claim his position in the AIADMK and the one who has been struggling to bring back all those who drifted away from the party to the AIADMK fold again for the past four and a half years, now stands deserted by his own supporters.
The exodus from the camp of OPS became almost complete with senior leader R Vaithilingam joining the DMK on Wednesday and informing that more will join the ruling party at a “merger meeting” to be held in Thanjavur on January 26. Already, former MLAs Manoj Pandian and A Subburathiram, who were staunch supporters of Panneerselvam, have joined the DMK.
A few leaders, when contacted by TNIE, who had worked closely with the former CM blamed his indecisive nature for his present situation.
MLA from the Orathanadu constituency in Thanjavur district, Vaithilingam called on Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin and joined the party. Ahead of joining the DMK, Vaithilingam resigned as member of the Assembly.
On the reasons, Vaithiligam did not beat around the bush. “Assembly elections are fast approaching. Since Panneerselvam’s stance (on alliance) got delayed, so I joined the DMK,” he said, adding that “more office-bearers will join the DMK at a ‘merger meeting’ to be held in Thanjavur on January 26. I was invited to return to the AIADMK. But I was not willing”.
Welcoming Vaithilingam into the DMK, former AIADMK MLA A Subburathinam, who joined the DMK recently, criticised Panneerselvam for his indecision on all key issues. “Panneerselvam is in a state of confusion. He does not know what he is doing. His indecisive character is the root cause of all developments, including his supporters deserting him one by one.”
When asked about Panneerselvam’s political future, Subburathinam said, “It will not be that bright.”
Explaining further, Subburathinam said, “We all understood that whatever happens, OPS will stay put only with the BJP. He is a leader who does not make decisions at all.”
Kunnam R T Ramachandran, former MLA and one of the staunch supporters of Panneerselvam, told TNIE that he would be joining the DMK on January 26 in Thanjavur.
When it was pointed out that three weeks ago, 80% of the office-bearers of AIADM Cadres Rights Retrieval Kazhagam opted for joining the alliance led by the TVK, Ramachandran said, “Neither OPS took any final decision, nor did the TVK use that opportunity to rope us in.”
A senior leader who was with OPS till a few days ago said Panneerselvam does not want to come out of the grip of the BJP.
V Pugazhendi of the AIADMK coordination committee said, “Avar pona maattai thedavum maattaar; vandha maattaai kattavum maattar (OPS neither bothers to look for what has been lost nor takes care to secure what he has gained). Secondly, 90% of OPS’ supporters came from TTV Dhinakaran’s camp. But he failed to safeguard them. On a fine evening, OPS went to the house of TTV. From that time, he started losing the confidence of his supporters.”