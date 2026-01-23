2.3K snakes of 17 species recorded during rescues in northern parts of TN's Kovai disctrict

COIMBATORE: A team of researchers from the Wildlife Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT), with the support of the Tamil Nadu forest department, recorded 2,318 snakes of 17 species, including 980 venomous and 1,338 non-venomous snakes, during rescues at various places in the northern parts of Coimbatore district.

The Indian rat snake (Ptyas mucosa) was the most frequently rescued species (856 rescues), followed by the Indian cobra (Naja naja, 678 rescues), the Russell's viper (Daboia russelii, 251 rescues), and the common wolf snake (Lycodon aulicus, with 239 rescues).

The study, titled ‘Hissing for rescue: Mapping the human-snake niche in Coimbatore through a snake rescue analytical approach’, was conducted by N Sadiq Ali, A Abinesh, V Rajagopal, K Rishi, Siraj Deen, M Shair, N Moinudheen and A Samson. It examines the patterns and trends of snake rescues in north Coimbatore for a period of three years, from 2022 to 2024 (over 35 months) to analyse snake ecology and develop human-snake conflict mitigation measures.

The highest incidences of venomous snake rescues were recorded in Appanayakanpalayam, Velandhipalayam, Navavar Piruvu, Nanjundapuram and Subramanipalayam, while non-venomous snakes were most frequently rescued from Vadavalli, Kaverinagar, Thudiyalur, Velandhipalayam and Athipalayam Pirivu.

"We have found that snakes are approaching human habitations following seasonal fluctuations. This led to a large number of rescue calls. Among the identified refugia, debris piles were the most utilised, followed by indoor rooms, open spaces and storage areas or machinery. Snake rescues peaked during the summer months and were most frequent in the afternoons. Spatial mapping identified high human-snake conflict zones, underscoring the need for targeted conservation strategies and improved conflict mitigation measures in these high-risk areas," said Sadiq Ali.