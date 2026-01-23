AP woman found dead at rented house in Thazhambur; police suspect foul play

CHENNAI: Police have launched an investigation into the suspicious death of a 24-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh whose body was found inside a rented house at Thazhambur, near Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), on the outskirts of Chennai, on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Lakshmibai (24), who had been living with her husband, Venkataramana Nayak (26), at a house in Thazhambur. Police said the couple, who had no children, were employed at a cement mixture manufacturing unit. They were reportedly undergoing treatment for infertility.

Police said Venkataramana frequently consumed alcohol and often quarrelled with his wife. The incident came to light when both failed to report for work on Thursday. A colleague who went to their house to check on them allegedly found Venkataramana lying intoxicated inside. He allegedly claimed that his wife had died by suicide.

As injury marks on Lakshmibai’s body raised suspicion., the police were alerted and sent the body to Chengalpattu GHfor postmortem examination. Police said the exact cause of death would be known after the postmortem report.