Classmate stabs girl at engineering college in Kovai; victim out of danger

COIMBATORE: An 18-year-old female engineering student was stabbed by her classmate on the college premises in Saravanampatti on Thursday.

The accused, also 18-years-old, tried to kill the first-year student, but fellow students rescued her.

She has been admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore city with minor stab and bruises, and is out of danger, said police sources.

The Saravanampatti police arrested the boy on Thursday evening and booked him under four sections including attempt to murder and woman harassment charges.

The injured student is from Cheran Maanagar, while the accused is a resident of RS Puram. Police sources said both are first-year B.Tech information technology students and had been in a relationship for the last few months. After the girl broke off the relationship recently, the youth allegedly stabbed her in the neck and hand around 9 am on Thursday.

Hearing her screams, other students rescued her and took her to a nearby hospital. She was shifted to a private hospital run by the same college management at Race Course, police added.