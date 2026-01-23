Crocodile spotted near Thirparappu falls; causes panic among tourist, resident

KANNIYAKUMARI: A crocodile was spotted in Kodayar river near Thirparappu falls, causing panic among the tourists and residents in Kadayal town panchayat. Forest department personnel are searching for the alligator.

The crocodile movement was spotted around 10 km from the Pechiparai dam. Kadayal town panchayat 15th ward councillor L Albin on Thursday told TNIE that a crocodile was frequently spotted in Kodayar river at Chenkuzhikarai area for a month. But its movement was reported at the river at two places on Wednesday.

“We suspected that two crocodiles were in the river as it was just around 1 km from the boating spot above Thirparappu falls,” Albin said. C Sunil,a resident of Chenkuzhikarai said he had spotted the crocodiles on Wednesday afternoon. Forest department sources said that they also took videos of crocodile in the river.

District Forest Officer A Anbu said forest department have made a tent at the area and are continuously monitoring the situation.We are trying to ascertain whether one or two crocodiles are there. The DFO added that the officials along with local body representatives are creating awareness among the tourists and residents.