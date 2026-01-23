DMK wants ‘North versus South’ divide, says BJP MLA Vanathi

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday witnessed sharp exchanges between the BJP and ruling DMK members over the centre’s approach to the Tamil language, alleged divisive politics and issues relating to women’s safety and drug trafficking, during the debate on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address.

Speaking in the House, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been taking Tamil language and culture to the global stage. She alleged that the DMK was attempting to create divisions along the lines of “North versus South”.

Intervening, Transport Minister S S Sivasankar rejected the charge, stating that the DMK has never promoted regional divisiveness. Instead, he accused PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of insulting Tamils during election campaigns in Odisha by alleging that the key to a temple there was stolen and taken to Tamil Nadu, portraying Tamils as thieves.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekarbabu, responding to Srinivasan, said Tamil does not require validation from anyone. Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan pointed out the centre’s refusal to accept the Keezhadi excavation report, raising doubts about its commitment to Tamil heritage.

In response, Srinivasan said decisions regarding court languages rested with the judiciary.