Elector-population ratio emerges as key issue in TN SIR exercise amid large-scale voter deletion

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India, in its communication on Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, cited several reasons for cleaning up the rolls, which included rapid urbanisation in the past 20 years and related migrations.

No one has disputed this need or the fact that the electoral rolls were inflated. However, the electors present in the draft SIR rolls in Tamil Nadu suggested that while ECI was keen to trim the roll, it did not pay adequate attention to check what should be the appropriate number of electors in the rolls.

ECI’s Manual on Electoral Rolls (2023) mandates detailed health checks while revising electoral rolls. A key parameter is the elector-population ratio (EPR), to check if the number of electors on the rolls is closely matching the number of eligible voters (population in the 18 or above age group).

The commission has standard reporting formats to ensure checks at least at the district-level and the state-level (Format 3A and Format 3 respectively as per ECI’s reporting formats).

For instance, the detailed instructions issued in August 2024 for the Special Summary Revision of rolls with cut-off date as January 1, 2025 (revision done before SIR), said that “Format 1-8 for statistical analysis of the health of the electoral rolls must be prepared before the draft publication and also at the end of the summary revision before final publication. The DEO must examine the part wise format 1 to 8 to understand the implication of the health of electoral rolls. The CEO should simultaneously start remedial action, if any required”. In the absence of latest Census data, it asked CEOs to rely on population estimates for such checks.