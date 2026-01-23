Government has resolved 23-yr-long pension issue: TN CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday told the Assembly that the DMK government has resolved “95% to 99%” of all long-pending pension-related demands of state government employees, issues that remained unaddressed for nearly 23 years under previous regimes.

Replying to AIADMK member and former minister P Thangamani during the debate on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address, Stalin said the government viewed protests by employees with “concern, regret and care”, but questioned why similar sensitivity was absent during the AIADMK’s tenure.

“Government employees have every right to protest. With the intention of ensuring that such protests do not continue indefinitely, our ministers have held several rounds of talks with them. While not every issue has been fully resolved, the overwhelming majority of demands have been addressed,” Stalin said.

He underlined that the DMK government had not invoked the Tamil Nadu Essential Services Maintenance Act (TESMA) or Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), nor resorted to midnight arrests or imprisonment of protesting employees, which are measures that were adopted during the previous AIADMK regime. “We are not mere spectators to their struggles,” the CM added.