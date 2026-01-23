Lack of parking spaces turns major menace in growing Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Even as the Dharmapuri municipality plans to expand its boundaries, the lack of parking spaces around the municipal area has led to roads turning into parking zones, hindering free flow of traffic and creating chokepoints. Residents are urging the municipality to take steps to create parking spaces and reduce congestion.
In Dharmapuri, a majority of businesses, hospitals, schools and shopping centres have taken root around Nethaji bypass, Nachiappa Street, SV Road, Siddhaveerappa Street and its surrounding areas. Over the years, the increasing urbanisation and the space constraints within the municipal limits have resulted in severe traffic issues. Further, the municipality’s poor planning and the lack of parking spaces in buildings have resulted in roads being turned into parking spots. Residents are urging the Dharmapuri administration to convert vacant lands into parking lots.
Speaking to TNIE, S Srinivasan from Dharmapuri said, "There are over 660 businesses operating near Dharmapuri bus stand alone; not one has a designated parking space. However, the businesses cannot be blamed. For nearly four decades, the town planning officials have failed to account for the expansion or monitor the construction within the municipal limits.
Now, these businesses have no avenue to expand and they occupy the roads. The most tedious problem is that some businesses have an underground parking facility, but as there is no monitoring from the municipality, they rent these parking lots to other businesses. We urge the municipality to create spaces exclusively for parking."
S Mariappan, a Pidamineri resident, said, "The Dharmapuri municipality can transform its vacant plots of land into parking areas. Around the bus stand, there are many closed-off parks or old government buildings, which could be demolished to make way for parking spaces. Some parks that have no visitors can also be turned into parking areas."
When TNIE reached out to Dharmapuri Municipality Commissioner R Sekar, he was unavailable for comment. Municipality sources said, "While there are traffic issues within the municipality, we are urging people not to park along the roads. We are also acting against businesses causing traffic disruptions, but the problem is persistent and there is no prominent solution.”