Lack of parking spaces turns major menace in growing Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Even as the Dharmapuri municipality plans to expand its boundaries, the lack of parking spaces around the municipal area has led to roads turning into parking zones, hindering free flow of traffic and creating chokepoints. Residents are urging the municipality to take steps to create parking spaces and reduce congestion.

In Dharmapuri, a majority of businesses, hospitals, schools and shopping centres have taken root around Nethaji bypass, Nachiappa Street, SV Road, Siddhaveerappa Street and its surrounding areas. Over the years, the increasing urbanisation and the space constraints within the municipal limits have resulted in severe traffic issues. Further, the municipality’s poor planning and the lack of parking spaces in buildings have resulted in roads being turned into parking spots. Residents are urging the Dharmapuri administration to convert vacant lands into parking lots.

Speaking to TNIE, S Srinivasan from Dharmapuri said, "There are over 660 businesses operating near Dharmapuri bus stand alone; not one has a designated parking space. However, the businesses cannot be blamed. For nearly four decades, the town planning officials have failed to account for the expansion or monitor the construction within the municipal limits.