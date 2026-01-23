Luxury tent stay coming up for campers at Anamalai Conservation Centre

COIMBATORE: Nature enthusiasts en route to Topslip in Pollachi now have another option for a comfortable stay. Five luxurious tents are coming up on the premises of the Anamalai Conservation Centre in Sethumadai.

The Tamil Nadu Wilderness Experiences Corporation (TNWEC) of the State Forest Department is behind the first-of-its-kind project in Tamil Nadu.

Each air-conditioned tent has a cot for two persons, a solar-powered geyser, and an attached toilet.

The entrance door features a UPVC door. All the four corners of the tent will be sealed.

A skywatching programme for the occupants has been planned. The local tribal people will prepare food for them at the restaurant, which is also being constructed.

Tents for drivers are also planned.

The total cost for the entire project is Rs 2 crore.

"We have proposed non-permanent structures to provide a pleasant stay for nature enthusiasts. Most of them have been demanding such facilities during forest treks. We did not set up the tents in the forest areas as it would be a hindrance to wildlife movement. At the same time we have to address the grievance and interest of the tourists and set up tents near the forest but close to trekking paths," said a TNWEC officer.