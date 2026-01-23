Madras HC allows Class X student to take exam with French as part-I language

CHENNAI: Granting an exemption, the Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu school education department to allow a Class X student to take the public examinations with French as part I language in the current academic year since the student has not studied Tamil or Hindi.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the orders recently on a petition filed by the student, J Joseph Samuel, studying in a private school in Vellore.

The boy had studied up to Class VIII under the CBSE curriculum in a school in Vellore and later he was admitted to the state board in another school in Class IX. The child speaks Hindi at home as his mother had to be in Kashmir due to the vocation of his grandfather. He had not learnt Tamil or Hindi as part I language in CBSE but studied French as the only language from Class VI. The petition was filed after the authorities concerned rejected the request of the school to permit the boy to take the public exams with French as the second language and without Tamil or any of the Indian languages.