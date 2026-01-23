Physical presence not necessary for registering documents; STAR 3.0 rolled out

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday launched Sprint 1 of the Registration Department’s STAR 3.0 software project, marking a major step in the state’s push towards fully digital, paperless public services.

The initiative brings together 18 technology-driven services aimed at reducing physical visits, cutting processing time and improving transparency in property and civil registrations.

At the core of STAR 3.0 is paperless and contactless document registration, with identity verification carried out through Aadhaar-based OTPs or biometric authentication. Once verified, documents are registered instantly, digitally signed by the Sub-Registrar and delivered to citizens online as electronic records.

According to a spokesperson for the Registration Department, a key feature is presenceless registration, allowing buyers of newly built apartments from developers and purchasers of plots in newly approved layouts to complete registration entirely online after making digital payments –without visiting Sub-Registrar offices. If details are in order, documents are registered and returned electronically the same day.

The system also enables automatic deed creation, allowing citizens to generate deeds on their own through a structured question-and-answer format, reducing dependence on intermediaries. Generated deeds can be registered either through the paperless system or via the conventional printed route.

For payment through QR Code, in cases where the amount to be paid is less than Rs 1,000 using the existing online payment facility, an additional payment option has now been introduced. Accordingly, payment can also be made through the QR Code-based Point of Sale (POS) micro-transaction device with UPI, provided by the State Bank of India.