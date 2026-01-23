Poultry farmers’ demands: AIADMK stages walkout; TN forms district-level panels

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday led his party MLAs in a walkout protesting the denial of opportunity to raise poultry farmers’ woes in the state Assembly during the zero hour.

The same evening, the state government formed district-level technical committees to examine the demands of broiler farm owners and identify appropriate solutions.

An official release said the committee will consult broiler farmers and other stakeholders, assess input quality and costs, explore ways to improve productivity, and study issues in farm operations, disease incidence, and gaps in veterinary care. Besides, the panel will also analyse production-procurement mismatches and, after consulting collectors of key poultry districts, submit recommendations for resolution.

The release added that Tamil Nadu produces and sells about 5 crore to 5.5 crore broiler chickens annually, involving nearly 20,000 farm owners and around 66 integrators.