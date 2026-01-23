Remove Udhaya as Dy CM for hate speech, says Piyush Goyal

CHENNAI: Union Minister and the BJP’s election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Piyush Goyal, on Thursday demanded the immediate removal of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his “hate speech” as well as the strictures passed by the Madras High Court against his comments. The BJP leader also criticised the DMK government on various counts.

Talking to reporters after having breakfast at the residence of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai, Goyal said, “We totally oppose Udhayanidhi Stalin for his anti-national comments. Yesterday, the HC also passed strictures against his hate speech, and I demand that he should be removed from the government immediately, and action should be taken against him for dividing the people of Tamil Nadu, and for trying to create communal disharmony.”

He also expressed confidence that the NDA led by the AIADMK will come to power in TN after the Assembly elections and transform the future of the state, bringing development, infrastructure, good governance, etc.

“We will work for every section of the society so that TN once again becomes a glorious state that we are all proud of. We will restore Tamil culture, pride and make TN the number one state in India,” he added.

The BJP leader expressed confidence that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centre and Palaniswami in Tamil Nadu, the NDA alliance will completely throw out the DMK government, which he claimed to be “corrupt, incompetent and anti-development”.

"The DMK will certainly lose this election because the people of TN, including the youth, women, farmers and labourers, have all realised that other than family rule and corruption, the DMK government has done nothing for the welfare and prosperity of Tamil Nadu."