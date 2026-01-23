TN archaeology dept aims to redefine past through science, says Thangam Thennarasu

MADURAI: The Minister for Archaeology, Finance and Environment, Climate Change, Thangam Thennarasu, while addressing the gathering at a three-day international symposium on recent scientific studies in archeology of the state in Madurai on Thursday, said the state department of archaeology has pulled all its energies with a focus on leading to a change in perspectives.

He said while selecting a site for excavation, they carefully see that it covers a wider geographical space, such as north, south, east, west and central Tamil Nadu and also chronological space from pre-historic times to the historical period, so that they can get a comprehensive picture of the entire state.

He further said the department’s focus is mainly on restructuring the human past through scientific methods, establishing site museums and collaborating with domestic and international laboratories for the scientific interpretation of cultural materials.

More than 100 scientific dates have been obtained over the past 5 years, spanning from the microlithic to the early historical periods.

“DNA studies are underway on samples from Sivagalai, Konthagai, Kodumanal, and Mayiladumparai in collaboration with Madurai Kamaraj University and Harvard University. We are looking forward to positive results”, he said.

He also released four books, including celt manufacturing sites in TN, Parikulam, Tamil Nadu (a catalogue of Palaeolithic Bifaces).

Collector KJ Praveen Kumar, Joint Director of Archeology department R Sivanantham, were among others present.