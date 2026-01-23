TN CM Stalin asserts DMK's stand against Hindi imposition ahead of 2026 assembly polls

CHENNAI: Ahead of Tamil Language Martyrs’ Day on January 25, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin wrote a letter to party cadre, reiterating the Dravidian movement’s commitment to protecting Tamil from what he termed the continued imposition of Hindi by the Union government.

Referring to what late CM M Karunanidhi said, Stalin said the 2026 assembly election is another theatre of the Aryan-Dravidian war. In that, he said the principled alliance, led by the DMK with the ideals of social justice, religious harmony, and states’ rights, is standing stall. He said the arena will ensure victory for the alliance against political enemies who want to destroy Tamil culture and the slaves who have become the hired hands of those enemies.

In a separate post on X, Stalin on Thursday sensed a pattern in the refusal by the governors of three southern States - Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka - to read out the customary addresses prepared by the respective state governments, while referring to the latest controversy in Karnataka that followed what happened in Tamil Nadu earlier this week.