TN to move resolution against VB-G RAM G Act today

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced in the Assembly that the state government will move a resolution on Friday opposing the VB-G RAM G Act and seeking reinstatement of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The announcement came during the debate on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address. AIADMK member and ex-minister P Thangamani accused the DMK government of failing to fulfil its 2021 Assembly poll promise of increasing the number of workdays under MGNREGA from 100 to 150 days.

Replying to the charge, Minister for Rural Development I Periyasamy said the state government had repeatedly urged the BJP-led union government to increase the number of workdays under the scheme, but the request was not accepted. He alleged that the AIADMK, by aligning with the BJP, had supported moves that weakened MGNREGA.

Periyasamy further claimed that under the new Act, the centre alone has the authority to decide the number of workdays under the scheme. He also accused the union government of diluting the programme by removing 100% central funding and imposing a 60:40 cost-sharing formula on states. “These changes are totally against the interests of the rural population and welfare of states,” he said.

Intervening in the debate, Stalin informed that the state government will move a resolution on Friday opposing the VB-G RAM G Act and seeking to strengthen and restore MGNREGA. He urged members of the opposition to extend their support to the resolution, stressing that the issue concerned the livelihood security of rural workers across TN.