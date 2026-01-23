TN will hold ‘Conversion Conclave’ on Feb 12: Industries minister Rajaa

CHENNAI: Industries minister T R B Rajaa on Thursday informed the Assembly that the state would convene a ‘Conversion Conclave’ on February 12 to highlight its performance in converting memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed during Global Investors Meets (GIMs) into actual investments and job creation.

Responding to allegations by AIADMK MLAs over the state’s effectiveness in attracting FDI and implementing MoUs, Rajaa said the government remained fully committed to translating investment commitments into on-ground projects and employment opportunities.

Rajaa said a total of 631 MoUs were signed by the state in 2024 alone. Of these, 526 MoUs, accounting for more than 83%, have already been implemented or are in advanced stages of execution. “To demonstrate the effectiveness of the state government in attracting investments and ensuring their conversion into projects, we have scheduled a ‘Conversion Conclave’ on February 12,” he said. The conclave would showcase the role of the CM’s foreign visits in strengthening investor confidence and accelerating industrial growth in TN, he said.