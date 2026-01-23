Water meters fixed, but supply, leakage issues worry Madurai residents

MADURAI: Despite water meters being fixed in many localities across Madurai, water supply has not been provided in several areas, leaving residents and activists worried. In addition, reports of leakages and incomplete connections have added to their concerns.

While water meter installation under the AMRUT scheme has been completed in the city, the rollout of meters under the Smart City project is facing delays, drawing criticism from residents and civic activists. The corporation is preparing to float tenders for the purchase of additional meters to complete the pending works.

Madurai has a total of 2,86,208 water supply house service connections spread across its 100 wards. Of these, over 2.5 lakh connections have been fitted with meters under the AMRUT scheme. The remaining 30,000 connections come under the Smart City project.

Residents from core city areas such as Sellur, Bethaniyapuram and Chinna Chokkikulam alleged that although pipelines have been laid, water meters have not been installed in several streets. In some places, meters have been fixed but water supply is yet to be commissioned.