BLO App underwent 30 changes in two months in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The BLO App of the Election Commission of India (ECI), which served as the primary and only tool for the Booth-Level Officers (BLO), to carry out every aspect of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, saw at least 31 new versions since the exercise began in three union territories and nine states, including Tamil Nadu, on October 27, 2025.

According to many officials TNIE spoke to, ECI reportedly did not issue detailed written instructions on SIR, besides the initial communication sent on October 27, which had a three-page letter, along with a 21-page communication from Bihar SIR and some annexures.

This resulted in heavy reliance on the BLO App, not only to carry out the tasks, but also to understand how the tasks should be done. “The options available on the BLO App informed us what is permitted and what is not rather than detailed instructions or training material regarding the process or the use of the app,” a district-level official said.

An ECI document accessed by TNIE said the app — available in Android and iOS versions — covered entire range of BLO’s functions, from house-to-house verification, uploading relevant information based on field verification and capturing GPS co-ordinates and photos of polling stations.

“The functionality was quite complicated for the BLOs since many are not well-educated or acquainted with such apps. The regular updates made it worse,” said an Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) from one of the northern districts of TN.