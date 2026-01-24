Chided for pic with friend, teen ends life in Sivakasi

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 19-year-old student studying in a private college in Sivakasi died by suicide on Tuesday night. The incident came to light on Friday when over 500 students and members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest condemning the college management and demanding action against those responsible.

According to the source, a photograph of the woman with a senior male student taken outside the college premises was brought to her attention. They then reprimanded the student and her mother for it.

Following preliminary investigation, it was revealed that a peon in the college office, identified as Manimaran, was the one who allegedly showed the photograph in question to the authorities. He is now placed under suspension.

Further, the college principal has been told not to report to college until further notice.

Officials from the higher education department are set to initiate a detailed inquiry into the incident.

A police officer said that based on the report submitted by the higher education department and further investigation, action would be taken.

(Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the Tamil Nadu health department helpline at 104 and on Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline at 044-24640050)