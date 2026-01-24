CMDA holds stakeholder meet on 20-year Mahabs development plan

CHENNAI: As part of the preparation of the Mamallapuram New Town Development Plan, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) organised a series of stakeholder meetings in an effort to create a development roadmap for the historic port town of Mamallapuram over the next 20 years.

The meetings come after the appointment of Creative Circle, Nagpur, as the planning consultant, in accordance with an announcement made in the state Assembly in January 2023, and a subsequent G.O. issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department.

The proposed planning area extends to Mamallapuram and 25 surrounding villages, in a total area of 123.48 sq km. The coastal town has received renewed attention at the national and international levels in recent years due to hosting the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in October 2019, the Chess Olympiad in July 2022, and G20 meetings more recently.