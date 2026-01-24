‘Dabba engine’ will not run in Tamil Nadu, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday launched a sharp political attack on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), rejecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “double engine” pitch and reiterated a list of long-pending demands of the state which he said the centre continues to ignore.
Responding on ‘X’ to Modi’s remarks at the rally in Maduranthakam, Stalin said the “double-engine government” concept would not work in the state. “The so-called ‘double engine’ will not run in Tamil Nadu. That ‘dabba engine’ (waste engine) will not work here,” he said.
Stating that Tamil Nadu had recorded historic growth despite what he described as obstacles created by the BJP-led union government, Stalin urged Modi to compare development indicators. “When compared to your ‘double engine’ states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, it is the states where your ‘dabba engine’ has not entered — Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka and West Bengal — that are soaring in development,” he said.
The CM further alleged that the BJP’s “betrayal” of the Tamil language and Tamil Nadu would not be forgotten, asserting that the state would never bow to what he termed the “arrogance of Delhi”.
Earlier in the day, hours ahead of the PM’s public meeting in Maduranthakam, Stalin released a strongly worded social media post questioning the centre on a range of welfare, development and federal issues.
CM Stalin calls for scrapping of proposed VB-G RAM G model
“Whenever elections approach, the PM visits TN frequently. But when will TN receive what is rightfully due?” he asked. He sought clarity on the release of Rs 3,458 crore under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, demanded an assurance that TN’s parliamentary representation would not be reduced in the proposed delimitation exercise, and accused Governor R N Ravi of functioning like a “BJP agent”.
He also questioned the centre’s commitment to the Tamil language, sought assurances on the continuation of MGNREGA without shifting the financial burden to the states, and called for scrapping the proposed VB-G RAM G model.
Stalin also flagged delays in the Madurai AIIMS project, disaster relief assistance, and approvals for the Hosur airport, as well as the Coimbatore and Madurai Metro Rail projects. He reiterated demands for an exemption from NEET and the immediate release of the Keezhadi excavation report.
Echoing the Chief Minister, DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said people were seeking answers, not speeches or “Mann Ki Baat”. She raised concerns over alleged voter deletions in Chengalpattu, disparities in language funding, denial of Metro Rail projects and the continued detention of TN fishermen and fishing boats by Sri Lanka.