Daylight bomb attack on history-sheeter in Perambalur injures two policemen

TIRUCHY: High tension prevailed near the Thirumandurai Toll Plaza in Perambalur district on Saturday after a 15-member gang carried out a bomb attack on a history-sheeter being escorted by police to Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai.

In the daylight attack, six country-made bombs were hurled, leaving two Armed Reserve police personnel seriously injured and prompting retaliatory firing by the escort team.

The injured policemen, S Vineshkumar (37) from Puliyangudi in Tenkasi district and K Maruthapandi (30) of Vadipatti in Madurai district, were rushed to the Perambalur Government Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.

According to police sources, the accused, S Kalimuthu alias Vellakali (30), hails from Kamarajapuram in Madurai district and is a history-sheeter. More than 30 criminal cases, including robbery, ganja smuggling, attempt to murder and murder, have been registered against him across multiple districts. He is a convicted prisoner in a ganja case and was lodged at Puzhal Central Prison.

On January 21, Vellakali was brought from Puzhal Prison to the Pudukkottai Special Court in connection with another ganja case. He was escorted in a police van under the supervision of Perunagar Armed Reserve Sub-Inspector R Ramachandran (54), along with Armed Reserve personnel Vineshkumar and Maruthapandi. After the court proceedings, he was lodged at the Dindigul Sub Jail to attend hearings in other pending cases.

On Saturday morning, the police team was transporting Vellakali from Dindigul Sub Jail back to Puzhal Prison in a police van driven by Vineshkumar. While approaching the Thirumandurai Toll Plaza on the Tiruchy–Chennai National Highway, the team stopped at a private hotel for lunch. As the police personnel were having food along with the prisoner, a 15-member gang arrived in two vehicles and hurled six country-made bombs targeting Vellakali.