Delay in land handover by CCMC stalls Saibaba Colony flyover completion on Mettupalayam Road

COIMBATORE: The completion of the Saibaba Colony flyover on Mettupalayam Road, a key infrastructure project aimed at easing traffic congestion in the city, is set to be delayed beyond its scheduled completion in March this year, owing to pending approvals and land allocation by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

Highways department sources told TNIE that the project has been held up as the civic body is yet to allocate a portion of land inside the Anna Vegetable Market complex on Mettupalayam Road to erect a new EB high-tension (HT) tower. The land is required to shift existing HT power lines that currently pass across the NH stretch.

"HT cables cannot be shifted unless space is provided for the new tower. This has been communicated to CCMC several times, but the delay continues to affect the project timeline," a senior highways department official said.

The 975-metre-long, 16.61-metre-wide flyover, which connects Alagesan Road with MTP Road New Bus Terminus near Eru Company on the Mettupalayam Road (NH 181), is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 52 crore. Designed to ease the heavy traffic flow in one of Coimbatore's busiest corridors, the project requires 23 pillars and 22 decks, most of which have already been completed. Construction began on September 19, 2024 and was planned for January 2026.