Tamil Nadu

Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin opens recreation hub at Metro Rail HQ in Chennai

Udhayanidhi said the new facility would enhance access to safe, inclusive and environmentally responsible public spaces in the city.
The event was attended by Chennai mayor R Priya, officials and executives of CMRL.
The event was attended by Chennai mayor R Priya, officials and executives of CMRL.(Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday inaugurated a Rs 3.5-crore urban recreation hub at the Chennai Metro Rail headquarters in Nandanam.

The facility comprising a landscaped Metro Park has been developed by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on a 3,750 sq m parcel that includes both its own land and open space reservation (OSR) land owned by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Udhayanidhi said the new facility would enhance access to safe, inclusive and environmentally responsible public spaces in the city. The complex includes three badminton courts, two open-air pickleball courts and an outdoor gym. Supporting infrastructure comprises a 370-metre walking track, eight-foot-wide pedestrian pathways, a dedicated children’s play area, drinking water points, toilets, indoor and outdoor seating areas, and parking for two-wheelers and cars.

The facility will be open to the public daily from 5 am to 9 am and from 5 pm to 9 pm.

Twenty rainwater harvesting structures have been installed across the site, along with three compost pits to process garden waste and leaf litter generated within the park.

Udhayanidhi Stalin
recreation hub
Chennai Metro Rail headquarters

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com