Madras HC stays order exempting religious structures from NOC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday stayed the operation of a G.O. passed by the Tamil Nadu housing and urban development department on January 8, 2026, which said religious buildings that started functioning between 2019 and 2024 need not submit No Objection Certificate (NOC) for getting planning permission, provided they are in adherence to Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019.

A bench of justices G Jayachandran and N Senthilkumar, which passed the interim order, said the G.O. cannot grant such retrospective relief. The order was passed on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Kalanithi, a real estate businessman from Madurai.

Kalanithi stated in his petition that as per above Rules, no planning permission should be entertained for the construction of any religious building unless an NOC is obtained from the district collector. The NOC is a statutory safeguard intended to assess communal sensitivity, law and order implications, suitability of location, among others, he added.