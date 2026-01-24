Madurai to open one-stop centres for PwDs in February

In Madurai, the DDWD began a district-wide census (Social Registry) in July to identify disabled people, and it is nearing completion. Speaking to TNIE, District Differently-Abled Welfare Officer N Saminathan said the district has 33,445 differently-abled persons. "Through the door-to-door census conducted so far additional 4,900 differently-abled persons have been identified. They will be given IDs that will entitle them to government assistance."

"The objective of establishing one-stop centres is to empower differently-abled persons by providing all services under one roof," he said.

He added that the department offers 47 services, including monthly financial assistance and identity cards.

"Each centre will be equipped with ramps, accessible toilets, tactile and Braille pathways to cater to all categories of differently-abled persons. The centres will also have a physiotherapist, two special educators, and a social worker, all employed on a contract basis. Mobile units with necessary equipment will provide doorstep services. At the revenue divisional level, occupational therapists and counsellors will also be available. Locations for the centres have already been identified, and unused government buildings will be renovated for this purpose. Renovation work is currently underway at the Government Hospital premises in Melur, and the centre is likely to be inaugurated in the first week of February," he said.