Mini stadiums built in 32 AIADMK MLAs’ constituencies: Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Responding to concerns raised by AIADMK member S S Krishnamurthy on the construction of mini stadium in all constituencies, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who holds the Youth Welfare and Sports Development portfolio, informed the Assembly on Friday that the state is steadily implementing the project as per Chief Minister M K Stalin’s assurance. He further added that a total of 32 MLAs out of 62 AIADMK MLAs and three of four BJP MLAs have got mini stadiums in their constituency.

Udhayanidhi said the initiative aims to nurture sporting talent not only in urban centres but also rural areas. Foundation stones have been laid in 82 constituencies where suitable land was available. He further added that construction has begun in 80 constituencies, of which eight stadiums have been completed and opened for public use. The remaining facilities will be completed by the end of February.

Additionally, Rs 50 crore has been sanctioned to renovate existing stadiums in 59 constituencies, with works completed in 35 so far. Comparing investments, Udhayanidhi said the present government has allocated Rs 600 crore for sports infrastructure in five years against Rs 380 crore during the AIADMK’s 10-year rule.