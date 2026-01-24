Minister SS Sivasankar launches new portals to give fillip to solar energy in TN

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister SS Sivasankar on Friday launched Tamil Nadu Renewable Energy Land Portal and Rooftop Solar Explorer (RTSE) to support renewable energy projects across the state.
The portal aims to help investors easily identify and access land required for setting up solar and other renewable energy projects. The online platform will simplify procedures, reduce delays and help speed up project implementation.
Addressing the gathering, Sivasankar said the RTSE has been developed to promote rooftop solar power and to issue feasibility approvals without delay. “The tool uses consumer data and drone images of buildings in the Chennai Corporation area. It will help quickly assess whether a building is suitable for installing rooftop solar panels,” he said.
Sivasankar added the RTSE was developed by the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) in association with the Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy and ASAR Social Impact Advisors.
Speaking about the land portal, he said, “Tamil Nadu currently ranks fourth in the country in renewable energy capacity addition.” The state aims to meet 50 per cent of its total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2030.
“To make land available for renewable energy projects, developers can take land on lease by paying a fair lease rent to farmers and landowners. This will ensure continuous availability of land for such projects,” he said.
Sivasankar said the initiative would help farmers and landowners earn a stable income by leasing out barren land for up to 30 years. At the same time, it will support the government in meeting its renewable purchase obligation targets. A dedicated online platform has been created to bring farmers, landowners and developers together. Through the land portal, farmers and landowners can register details of land available for lease, while developers can search and select suitable land based on their project needs.
TNEB Chairman and Managing Director J Radhakrishnan, Energy Secretary Mangat Ram Sharma, TNGECL Managing Director Aneesh Sekhar and other senior officials participated in the event.