New 24x7 beat system to reduce emergency response time of Erode police

ERODE: Patrolling and emergency response by police are set to improve in Erode district with the launch of 'Dynamic Beat System' by Superintendent of Police A Sujatha on Friday. She inaugurated the round-the-clock patrol system at the District Armed Reserve Parade Grounds at Anakalpalayam.

"Under this scheme, for each police station, one policeman will be on patrol duty on a bike for 8 hours. Accordingly, three policemen will perform patrol duty for 24 hours," the SP said.

Through this Dynamic Beat System, the police will reach the spot quickly. We believe this will certainly further reduce the emergency response time in the district, she added.

"Initially, this patrol system has been implemented in 13 police stations and will soon be extended to all police stations," the SP Sujatha added.

The SP told TNIE that the Dedicated Beat System which was introduced last July has reduced the district's emergency response time, and this scheme will reduce it further.