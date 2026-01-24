New 24x7 beat system to reduce emergency response time of Erode police

ERODE: Patrolling and emergency response by police are set to improve in Erode district with the launch of 'Dynamic Beat System' by Superintendent of Police A Sujatha on Friday. She inaugurated the round-the-clock patrol system at the District Armed Reserve Parade Grounds at Anakalpalayam.
"Under this scheme, for each police station, one policeman will be on patrol duty on a bike for 8 hours. Accordingly, three policemen will perform patrol duty for 24 hours," the SP said.
Through this Dynamic Beat System, the police will reach the spot quickly. We believe this will certainly further reduce the emergency response time in the district, she added.
"Initially, this patrol system has been implemented in 13 police stations and will soon be extended to all police stations," the SP Sujatha added.
The SP told TNIE that the Dedicated Beat System which was introduced last July has reduced the district's emergency response time, and this scheme will reduce it further.
"We had already introduced the 'Dedicated Beat System In Erode district to promptly attend the issues of the public. Thereafter, the emergency response time in Erode district has been reduced to 7 minutes from 19 to 30 minutes. The Dedicated Beat System has been implemented in 35 out of the 36 police stations in the district. About 35 beats have been formed, one beat for each station. Two policemen are on duty in one beat," the SP stated.
The Dynamic Beat System introduced on Friday is different from the earlier one, she added.
Further, the SP said, "The Dynamic Beat System police will attend to calls received through emergency number 100. A Mobile Data Terminal (MDT) device, walkie-talkie, reflective jacket, and baton light have been provided to them. In addition, we have prepared and given them a separate chart. It specifically provides the places they should patrol."
All calls received by the State Police Master Control Room (SPMCR) through the emergency number 100 will be immediately shared with them via the MDT.
The previous procedure of going to the district control room and then to the police station will be avoided in this system.