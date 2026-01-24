PIL flags risk for pedestrians on Coimbatore's Avinashi Road, negligence by highways dept

COIMBATORE: Raising serious concerns over pedestrian safety on one of Coimbatore's busiest arterial roads, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Madras High Court, highlighting the gross negligence by the Highways Department in providing basic pedestrian crossing infrastructure on Avinashi Road, below the GD Naidu Flyover.

The PIL has been filed by Coimbatore Consumer Cause, represented by its secretary K Kathirmathiyon, who is also a social activist and a member of the District Road Safety Committee.

The petition highlights the absence of pedestrian subways or foot overbridges on the 10.1-kilometre elevated corridor stretch, exposing pedestrians to life-threatening risks.

The PIL further points out that the entire 16 km stretch of Avinashi Road lacks even a single pedestrian subway or foot overbridge.

According to the petition, when the State Government sanctioned the elevated corridor project in 2020, it had explicitly approved and allocated `15 crore for the construction of five pedestrian subways to ensure safe road crossings. However, at the execution stage, Highways officials allegedly dropped these facilities from the project without authorisation, despite the funds being sanctioned.

The deletion was formally proposed in February 2024, with officials citing the proposed Coimbatore Metro Rail project by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and the use of pelican signals as alternatives. This move was strongly opposed by members of the District Road Safety Committee. In a special meeting held on March 1, 2024, the District Collector categorically directed that the originally approved pedestrian subways or foot overbridges be implemented without deviation. The direction was reiterated through an official communication on March 28, 2024.