Probe on in MAWS department job scam, Tamil Nadu tells Madras HC

CHENNAI: The state government informed the Madras High Court on Friday that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has initiated a detailed inquiry into the allegations on irregularities in recruitment of officers and staff in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department (MAWS), based on a communication sent by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 27, 2025, to the director general of police (DGP).

Advocate General PS Raman made the submission before the first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, when the respective petitions came up for hearing. The A-G filed a status report, referring to the petition filed by Athinarayanan of Madurai seeking a direction to the DGP to register an FIR based on the ED’s communication. The report stated that the government, on November 1, 2025, requested the DVAC director to take appropriate action. The government accorded permission for the inquiry through letters dated December 9, 2025, and January 12, 2026, under section 17 (A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Consequently, the DVAC initiated the probe on December 12, 2025, and the same is in progress, stated the report. Further, the bench directed the Registry to tag a petition filed by AIADMK MP IS Inbadurai, seeking the registration of FIR by the police based on the ED’s communication on the alleged irregularities, with the other petitions. It directed the DGP to file counter-affidavits and posted the matters for further hearing on January 28.