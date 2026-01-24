Puducherry can meet over 60% of power needs from renewables by 2030: Auroville Study

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry can meet more than 60% of its electricity demand from renewable energy by 2030, far exceeding both its current level and official targets, according to a comprehensive study by Auroville Consulting.
Produced in tandem with the UN’s International Day of Clean Energy, the report states that the Union Territory can build a reliable, affordable and low-carbon electricity system through better planning, a wind-focused renewable mix and flexible power consumption.
At present, renewable energy accounts for only about 19% of Puducherry’s electricity supply, including power purchased from other States, while policy targets aim to raise this to around 43% by 2030.
However, the study’s hour-by-hour system modelling shows that renewables can supply over 60% of total demand and even reach about 73% in advanced scenarios.
This becomes particularly important as electricity demand is projected to rise sharply due to industrial growth of at least 37%, increasing domestic consumption and urban expansion, with total demand expected to touch 39.87 GWh and peak load rising to 631 MW by 2029-30.
At present, nearly 60% of Puducherry’s power comes from coal-based sources.
The study finds that a wind-dominant renewable mix delivers the best results, reducing overall system costs and emissions while limiting the need for large battery storage. In this scenario, emission intensity falls to about 0.09 tonnes of CO₂ per MWh, far below current coal-based power levels.
The report cautions that simply adding solar capacity is not enough, as solar generation peaks during the day while demand peaks in the evening, which could strain the grid and increase costs if not managed properly.
To address this, the report stresses the importance of demand-side measures such as time-of-use tariffs and active demand response, especially from industrial consumers.
With these measures in place, peak demand and grid stress reduce significantly, renewable energy curtailment falls by more than half, system costs decline and carbon intensity drops further to about 0.084 tonnes of CO₂ per MWh.
The study concludes that with smart planning and flexible electricity use, Puducherry can move well beyond its current clean energy targets and build a stable, cost-effective and low-carbon power system by 2030.
