Puducherry can meet over 60% of power needs from renewables by 2030: Auroville Study

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry can meet more than 60% of its electricity demand from renewable energy by 2030, far exceeding both its current level and official targets, according to a comprehensive study by Auroville Consulting.

Produced in tandem with the UN’s International Day of Clean Energy, the report states that the Union Territory can build a reliable, affordable and low-carbon electricity system through better planning, a wind-focused renewable mix and flexible power consumption.

At present, renewable energy accounts for only about 19% of Puducherry’s electricity supply, including power purchased from other States, while policy targets aim to raise this to around 43% by 2030.

However, the study’s hour-by-hour system modelling shows that renewables can supply over 60% of total demand and even reach about 73% in advanced scenarios.

This becomes particularly important as electricity demand is projected to rise sharply due to industrial growth of at least 37%, increasing domestic consumption and urban expansion, with total demand expected to touch 39.87 GWh and peak load rising to 631 MW by 2029-30.

At present, nearly 60% of Puducherry’s power comes from coal-based sources.