Residents urge forest dept to improve patrol in Hogenakkal to protect elephants, tourists

DHARMAPURI: Pennagaram and Hogenakkal residents urged the forest department to improve patrols and ensure the safety of people along the Madame and Hogenakkal road, as tourists often take selfies with wild elephants.

Over the past few months, herds of elephants have been coming into Pennagaram, Palacode, and Hogenakkal forest ranges as part of their annual migration. In areas like Hogenakkal, elephants have been crossing the Madame-Hogenakkal road, causing severe traffic disruptions. Enthusiastic tourists also often attempt to take selfies with wild elephants, putting them at risk.

Speaking to TNIE, S Mariappan from Pennagaram, said, "Hogenakkal, Pennagaram, and Palacode are a crucial part of the elephant corridor, and it is common to see herds of elephants passing through the forest. While residents are aware of the threat these elephants pose, tourists arriving in Hogenakkal are ignorant of the danger. and often see this as an opportunity to venture close to the elephant for a selfie. This is extremely dangerous; an enraged elephant is a huge threat. We urge the forest staff to take steps to ensure tourists do not disturb the passing elephants and station guards here."

District Forest Officer K Rajangam said, "In light of elephant migration, we have stationed two patrol teams, each comprising four or five members, to monitor areas around Hogenakkal. We have also been issuing warnings to tourists who irritate elephants. If required, we will also issue fines, especially to tourists who attempt to take selfies with elephants. Further, we are also working on plans to station a unit in Hogenakkal to stop tourists from threatening wildlife, forest, or the ecosystem."