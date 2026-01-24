Retail outlet for women SHGs opened in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore MP Ganapathy P Rajkumar on Friday evening inaugurated 'Mathi Experience Store', a dedicated retail outlet showcasing products made by women self-help groups (SHGs), at the Semmozhi Poonga campus in the city. The initiative aims to provide a direct market platform for women entrepreneurs and promote locally made products.

The inauguration was held in the presence of District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran and Mayor K Ranganayaki.

Officials said the outlet would help strengthen the livelihoods of women SHG members by improving visibility and access to consumers.

Earlier in the day, the Commissioner inspected large-scale environmental restoration works carried out at the Vellalore dumpyard. The 41-acre site, which was reclaimed through a bio-mining process, has been transformed into a green zone with extensive tree plantation. Officials said around 12,600 trees have already been planted and are being maintained by the civic body as part of efforts to restore the ecological balance in the area.