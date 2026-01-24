Retail outlet for women SHGs opened in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore MP Ganapathy P Rajkumar on Friday evening inaugurated 'Mathi Experience Store', a dedicated retail outlet showcasing products made by women self-help groups (SHGs), at the Semmozhi Poonga campus in the city. The initiative aims to provide a direct market platform for women entrepreneurs and promote locally made products.
The inauguration was held in the presence of District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran and Mayor K Ranganayaki.
Officials said the outlet would help strengthen the livelihoods of women SHG members by improving visibility and access to consumers.
Earlier in the day, the Commissioner inspected large-scale environmental restoration works carried out at the Vellalore dumpyard. The 41-acre site, which was reclaimed through a bio-mining process, has been transformed into a green zone with extensive tree plantation. Officials said around 12,600 trees have already been planted and are being maintained by the civic body as part of efforts to restore the ecological balance in the area.
The officials said that the Corporation has been focusing on protecting natural resources and improving green cover across the city. Tree plantations are being carried out along roadsides, in parks, government office premises, school campuses and other public spaces under the Corporation's control.
At the Vellalore dumpyard campus alone, around 41,850 saplings have been planted across nearly 41 acres, covering both the inner areas and the boundary of the site. About 64 varieties of native tree species, including neem, poovarasan, marudham, pungam, iluppai and vagai, have been planted and are being carefully maintained.
The dense plantation, officials said, is already contributing to environmental protection and improving air quality in the region.
The Commissioner also reviewed the functioning of the bio-mining facility, where legacy waste is being scientifically processed and segregated, and the Bio-CNG unit, which converts organic waste into compressed natural gas. He interacted with officials to understand operational details and progress, and stressed the importance of sustainable waste management practices for the city's future.