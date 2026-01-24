Sanitation workers in Tiruchy continue to await new housing a year on

TIRUCHY: A delay in the release of funds for the construction of new housing units continues to force the corporation’s sanitation workers, numbering around 30, to reside with their family members in unsafe conditions at the civic body’s quarters in Sathyamoorthy Nagar on EB Road.
Built by the then municipality over 80 years ago, the 32 houses with tiled roofs, rented out to the civic body’s sanitation workers, are now in a state of disrepair, with crumbling walls and frequent complaints of water leakage during the rainy season. Bearing the repair costs themselves and making do with stop-gap arrangements, such as covering the damaged portions of the roof with banners, the residents also complain of having to deal with rats, poisonous insects and even snakes entering the houses.
Following repeated demands, the corporation’s budget for 2025-26 allocated Rs 10 crore towards the construction of 32 new housing units in place of the old ones at Sathyamoorthy Nagar. The construction, however, is yet to commence due to the non-release of funds by the municipal administration and water supply department, said corporation officials.
N. Prabhakaran, councillor of Ward 17, under which Sathyamoorthy Nagar falls, said, “I raised the issue with the corporation several times, but they claim a lack of funds and referred it to the slum clearance board.”
Mentioning the worsening condition of the quarters in the meantime, he added, “The sanitation workers have been residing in unsafe houses for decades, with no proper sanitation or structural support. Many families face health risks, and children struggle during the rains.” He urged the authorities to take urgent action.
Meanwhile, A. Sivagami, a resident of Sathyamoorthy Nagar, said, “During the rains, water leaks into our houses, forcing us to sleep on wet floors. The houses lack proper ventilation, making summers unbearable. Further, broken doors and windows allow snakes and stray animals to enter. Many of us fall sick due to the unhygienic conditions. Our children cannot play safely, and daily chores become a struggle. After working long hours as sanitation workers, we continue to live in fear and uncertainty.”
When contacted, a senior corporation official told TNIE that the civic body is waiting for the release of the sanctioned funds. Once the funds are received from the municipal administration and water supply department, construction of the new quarters will start immediately, the official added.