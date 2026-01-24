Sanitation workers in Tiruchy continue to await new housing a year on

TIRUCHY: A delay in the release of funds for the construction of new housing units continues to force the corporation’s sanitation workers, numbering around 30, to reside with their family members in unsafe conditions at the civic body’s quarters in Sathyamoorthy Nagar on EB Road.

Built by the then municipality over 80 years ago, the 32 houses with tiled roofs, rented out to the civic body’s sanitation workers, are now in a state of disrepair, with crumbling walls and frequent complaints of water leakage during the rainy season. Bearing the repair costs themselves and making do with stop-gap arrangements, such as covering the damaged portions of the roof with banners, the residents also complain of having to deal with rats, poisonous insects and even snakes entering the houses.