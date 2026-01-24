TN Assembly introduces Bill to safeguard heritage, ecological zones

CHENNAI: Tourism Minister R Rajendran on Friday introduced the Tamil Nadu Special Area Development Authorities Bill, 2026, in the Assembly, aimed at providing focused attention to regions of historical, ecological, archaeological, and tourism significance. If passed, the legislation will pave the way for the creation of Special Area Development Authorities to monitor, regulate and streamline development activities in these areas of importance.

As per the Bill tabled by the minister, Mamallapuram and Kanniyakumari will have special area development authorities once the Act is ratified.

“Though the provisions of Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, which governs the planning, development and use of rural and urban land in Tamil Nadu at present, provides for declaration of planning areas and constitution of planning authorities for such areas, it is found that they are inadequate for the development of certain special areas of historical, ecological, archaeological or tourism importance,” the Bill explained.