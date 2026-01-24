TN Assembly passes resolution, asks centre to protect MGNREGS

CHENNAI: The Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution urging the union government to retain the foundational principles of MGNREGS.

The resolution, moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin, also urged the centre to retain demand-driven funding pattern, cost-sharing structure and Mahatma Gandhi’s name in the rural job gurantee scheme, now renamed as VB-G RAM G.

Leaders of alliance parties of the DMK supported the resolution, while the AIADMK said there are efforts to create an impression that the scheme itself would be abolished. However, during the voice vote, the AIADMK did not oppose the resolution. The BJP MLAs were absent on Friday due to the Maduranthakam (near Chennai) meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The House urged the union government to retain the original name of the scheme (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) instead of the new name given to it – Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin).

The other key demands made in the resolution are: Upholding the rural right to work by ensuring continuous funding under MGNREG Act based on employment demand and state performance, as mandated by the Act, 2005; protecting the livelihoods and social security by maintaining allocations at least at previous years’ levels to safeguard women, persons with disabilities, SC/STs; rejecting discretionary funding and continuing demand-driven allocations, while respecting federal principles by allowing states to determine fund distribution based on employment demand; and avoiding increase in the state’s financial burden by retaining the funding pattern for the new scheme similar to that of MGNREGA, instead of raising the state share to 40%.

The resolution said the name Mahatma Gandhi (Father of the Nation) has been removed from the scheme, which has been renamed VB-G RAM G with various ulterior motives.