TN will have ‘double engine’ NDA govt after polls, says PM Modi

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday kicked off the NDA’s campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections at Maduranthakam, urging voters to opt for a “double engine government” and asserting that coordination between the state and the Centre was essential to attract investments and accelerate development.

“Bharat is becoming a destination for investors and is signing big deals. At this time, it is essential to have an NDA double engine government — one that is cordial with the Central government. Only then will it become easier for investments to reach the state,” Modi said.

Even as AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has been stressing that his party will win majority on its own and there won’t be any need to share power with allies in the government, Modi repeatedly referred to the prospect of an “NDA government” or “NDA-BJP government” assuming power in the state after the polls during his speech at the event.

The rally effectively pushed Tamil Nadu into election mode, with senior NDA leaders sharing the stage and projecting unity ahead of the polls. Among them was T T V Dhinakaran, leader of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, who shook hands with Palaniswami, indicating that their focus now was to unseat the ruling DMK from power.

Addressing the gathering, Dhinakaran said he had joined the NDA without hesitation. “We want to remove corrupt family rule and restore the governance ideals of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR and Amma. AMMK cadres will work for NDA’s victory,” he assured Modi and Palaniswami who were on the stage. Edappadi K Palaniswami also addressed Dhinakaran as “brother” during his speech.

Stating that the countdown to “send the DMK government home” had begun, Prime Minister Modi said senior NDA leaders had gathered with that single resolve.