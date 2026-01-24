Zoho launches ERP platform in Kumbakonam, new campus to house 2K staff

THANJAVUR: Launching Zoho Corporation’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform, ‘Zoho ERP’, co-founder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu on Friday said plans are on to expand the company’s presence in Kumbakonam with the establishment of a campus that can house around 2,000 employees.

Launching ‘Zoho ERP’ alongside CEO of Zoho Payment technologies Sivaramakrishnan Iswaran at a press meet held in Kumbakonam, Vembu said a part of the team building Zoho ERP operates out of Zoho’s regional office in Kumbakonam. As the product scales and is rolled out globally, the company will continue to hire local talent to support its growth, he added.

On Zoho ERP, the duo said it will help fast-growing Indian businesses to scale without rigid architectures or high costs typically associated with legacy ERP platforms. Moreover, unlike traditional ERPs that add AI as a layer, Zoho ERP natively embeds continuous intelligence across the platform, they told.

Friday’s launch includes industry-specific capabilities with the ERP system, built for manufacturing, distribution, retail and non-profit businesses, addressing their unique operational and compliance needs, they added. On Zoho’s Kumbakonam operations, Vembu said the Kumbakonam office currently has around 250 people.